Occupation and genocide not isolated events, but stable structures - Sikh Federation's rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Occupation and genocide are not isolated events, but stable structures, Legal Counsel for Sikh Federation of Canada, Prabhjot Singh Wirring, said at an international conference titled "June 1984, events in Amritsar: India's transnational repression of ethnic minorities in the context of genocide", held in Baku, Trend reports.

"The key point is that occupation and genocide are enduring structures, not one-time events," he said.

According to him, the end of a military presence or a change in political power doesn't mean the end of an occupation.

He pointed out that such systems persist through institutions, laws, the judicial system, police, bureaucracy, borders, and knowledge production mechanisms that can be used to control populations and disconnect people from their own identity and historical roots.

Singh noted that occupation persists through changes in people's understanding of themselves, how they are governed, and how their resistance is criminalized.