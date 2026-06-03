Amritsar events mark appeal to humanity conscience - Baku State University's vice-rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The Amritsar events are an appeal to the conscience of humanity, Vice-Rector for International Relations of Baku State University (BSU), Shahin Panahov, said at an international conference titled "June 1984, events in Amritsar: India's transnational repression of ethnic minorities in the context of genocide", held at BSU, Trend reports.

According to him, the tragic events that took place in Amritsar in 1984, even after exactly 42 years, aren't a part of the history of just one nation. These events are also the subject of global debate in the context of international law, human rights, and the protection of ethnic and religious minorities.

"These events remind us that the demand for justice and recognition transcends national borders and appeals to the conscience of humanity as a whole," he stressed.

According to the vice-rector, the mission of higher education institutions expands beyond the transfer of knowledge and skills.

"This mission also includes contributing to the strengthening of peace, the preservation of cultural identity, and the protection of human rights," he explained.

Panahov added that holding this conference in the university's assembly hall, with the participation of students, will be an important lesson from recent history for the younger generation.

"Scholars, diaspora representatives, activists of local and international non-governmental organizations, as well as public figures gathered here today will hold discussions that share not only the pain of the past, but also hopes for the future. This dialogue will further increase the attention of international organizations and parliaments, and pave the way for new initiatives to protect the rights of minorities. This conference will be not only an academic exchange of views, but also a demonstration of collective will for justice and peace," he noted.