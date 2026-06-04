Uzbekistan, Serbia discuss trade and investment alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with Adrijana Mesarović, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Serbia, to discuss avenues for enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two countries during an official visit to Serbia, Trend reports via the Senate.

During the meeting, Mesarović commended Uzbekistan’s ongoing reforms aimed at promoting gender equality, increasing women’s participation in public and political life, and strengthening their role in decision-making processes, noting the significance of these measures for sustainable economic development.

The discussions focused on the current status and prospects of Uzbek-Serbian trade, economic, and investment relations. Both parties explored strategies to expand bilateral trade, implement joint investment initiatives, and foster cooperation in key sectors, including industry, agriculture, textiles, information technology, and e-commerce.

Special emphasis was placed on potential collaboration within the textile sector. Both sides expressed interest in developing joint manufacturing projects and enhancing industrial cooperation between enterprises in Uzbekistan and Serbia.

The officials also highlighted the importance of expanding engagement between the business communities of both countries to fully leverage existing economic potential and generate tangible benefits for their respective economies.

The meeting underscored the growing mutual interest of Uzbekistan and Serbia in deepening commercial ties and exploring new avenues of partnership across strategic sectors.