Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss dev't of strategic partnership

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov discussed the bilateral cooperation and regional issues during a phone call, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

During the call, Mirziyoyev congratulated Japarov and the people of Kyrgyzstan on the country's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

The Uzbek leader described the achievement as a reflection of the international community’s recognition of Kyrgyzstan’s active foreign policy and its contribution to regional stability and security.

The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and mutual support within international organizations and multilateral forums.

During the conversation, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the current state of Uzbek-Kyrgyz relations, highlighting the high level of friendship, good-neighborliness, and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of agreements reached during previous high-level meetings, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, transport connectivity, energy, and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

Mirziyoyev and Japarov also reviewed the schedule of upcoming bilateral and regional events at the highest level, underscoring their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation across a broad range of sectors.