Baku predicts input to protection of ethnic minority rights from Sikh Federation co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Cooperation with the International Sikh Federation will contribute to the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov said during an international conference titled "June 1984, events in Amritsar: India's transnational repression of ethnic minorities in the context of genocide", held at Baku State University, Trend reports.

According to him, over the past five months, the Baku Initiative Group has successfully organized two international conferences as part of our collaboration with the International Sikh Federation.

"The conferences were devoted to such important topics as transnational repression, discrimination against ethnic minorities in India, as well as the protection of human rights, the role of international organizations in protecting indigenous peoples, ethnic minorities, and human rights in general," he stressed.

Abbasov noted that, in addition, a joint report was prepared and published, which was presented at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"I firmly believe that our cooperation with the International Sikh Federation will make a significant contribution to the protection of the rights of ethnic minorities and human rights," he pointed out.