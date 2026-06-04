Azerbaijan outlines key focus areas for National Cybersecurity Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The National Cybersecurity Agency, as the successor to the Electronic Security Service, will continue to build on the expertise, capabilities, and institutional capacity developed in this field, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Sameddin Asadov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at the official opening ceremony of the “4th National Cybersecurity Forum” held in Baku.

Asadov added that the agency faces such important tasks as regulating and monitoring cybersecurity, ensuring the resilience of information infrastructure, strengthening coordination mechanisms, and organizing nationwide awareness campaigns about potential cyber threats

Sameddin Asadov added that the results achieved through the activities of the Electronic Security Service will be continued by the National Cybersecurity Agency.

The Deputy Minister noted that cyberattacks are no longer aimed at individual information systems, but at entire infrastructures, economic processes, and social stability. This is precisely why cybersecurity has become one of the strategic priorities worldwide.

The official emphasized that in recent years, Azerbaijan has taken important steps to improve the legal framework in the field of information security and cybersecurity, expand institutional capacity, and train qualified personnel.

Asadov noted that a new important step has been taken in the country’s cybersecurity sector. President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree establishing the National Cybersecurity Agency based on the Electronic Security Service, which operates under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport: