Azerbaijani official draws attention to 9.4 GW rooftop solar capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. An analysis of the potential for distributed solar power and rooftop solar has been presented in Azerbaijan, which estimates the technical potential of rooftop solar installations at approximately 9.4 GW, the Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during a panel discussion held as part of the 31st International Exhibition “Caspian Oil and Gas.”

Abdullayev emphasized that, in addition to large-scale solar and wind energy projects, the development of distributed generation—including rooftop solar—plays a crucial role, as does the participation of households, businesses, and municipalities in the energy transition.

The official noted that rooftop solar is viewed worldwide as a tool for enhancing energy security, reducing grid load, and stimulating investment and employment, and emphasized that this potential is not yet being fully utilized in Azerbaijan.

"As part of the presented study, using satellite data and geospatial technologies, the potential of rooftop solar installations in nine strategically important cities across the country was assessed.

“According to the findings, the technical potential for rooftop solar is approximately 9.4 GW, and the potential annual generation is over 11.8 TWh of clean electricity,” he said.

In his words, the study’s findings are intended not only to assess potential but also to inform policy decisions, develop investment mechanisms, mitigate market risks, and foster business models, including those of energy service companies (ESCOs).

Javid Abdullaev also emphasized that the energy transition is not only a technological process but also an opportunity for economic development, the creation of new industries, and improving the quality of life.