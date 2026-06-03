Digitalization to reduce travel time, costs along TITR - Lithuanian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The digitalization of transport processes can significantly reduce cargo delivery times and lower logistics costs throughout the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Jurgis Adomavičius, Chairman of the Board of the Transport Innovation Association of Lithuania, said at a panel discussion at the International Transport and Logistics Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, transportation costs and delivery times remain key factors for clients in the logistics sector, which is why the development of digital platforms should primarily target time savings and increased process transparency.

Adomavičius noted that participants in transportation along the Trans-Caspian route face differences in regulations and procedures at the borders of various countries. In his opinion, integrated digital platforms will allow for obtaining the necessary information about requirements along the route in advance, helping to avoid delays during border crossings.

He emphasized that digitalization today is no longer just about moving away from paper documents, but is becoming a tool to accelerate data exchange and verify information among all participants in the transport chain.

The Chairman of the Board of the Transport Innovation Association of Lithuania also stated the need for the widest possible integration of national digital systems and the utilization of international experience. According to him, a promising direction could be the implementation of digital cargo passports and automated certificate verification, which would allow for the prompt identification of potential issues even before the cargo arrives at border checkpoints.

Adomavičius added that the development of digital solutions will help boost the efficiency of transport corridors and provide more predictable conditions for business and international trade.

The 2nd Caspian International Forum "Transport, transit, and logistics" is being held in Baku as part of the TransLogistica Caspian 2026 exhibition and brings together representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and leading companies in the transport and logistics sector.