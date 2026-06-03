SMART Solutions CEO links logistics chain optimization to comprehensive market interaction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The optimization of logistics chains requires a comprehensive approach, encompassing interaction among all market participants, the development of digital solutions, and the gradual implementation of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, Kanan Tabasaransky, Founder and CEO of SMART Solutions Group, said during the 2nd Caspian International Forum themed "Transport, Transit, and Logistics," Trend reports.

He noted that the main objective lies in boosting efficiency and eliminating existing barriers within supply chains, emphasizing that this involves systemic changes covering the entire process.

"We strive to eliminate all these complexities in the logistics chain that exist today, and it is important to understand that these are not separate fragments, but a single system where each element affects the result," he said.

According to him, a successful transformation is only possible with complete coordination among all participants in the process, as digitalization requires a shared understanding of goals and the synchronization of actions.

"We need the alignment of all stakeholders, and in simple terms, this means that all participants must have the same understanding of exactly what we are doing and why," Tabasaransky noted.

He added that digital solutions must simultaneously account for technological, regulatory, and organizational aspects, while also delivering practical value at every stage.

"You cannot consider just the product, or just the legislation, or just the mindset shift in isolation—it is always a combination of factors that must work together," he emphasized.

Tabasaranskiy pointed out that the key criterion for the success of digital projects is their practical applicability and real benefit to business and the industry, including even small but sustainable process improvements.

"Any transformation must create measurable value for the business, users, and the entire industry, and even small steps are important if they truly improve processes," he said.

According to him, the deployment of digital solutions requires not only technological implementation but also regulatory support that enables scaling.

"It is vital not only to develop the technology but also to ensure its support at the regulatory level, otherwise it is impossible to scale the solutions," Tabasaransky added.

He stressed that digital transformation should be viewed as a step-by-step process that includes testing, adaptation, and the subsequent scaling of solutions.

He noted the growing role of artificial intelligence in logistics, emphasizing that AI should be viewed primarily as a tool to increase the efficiency of business processes, helping to accelerate data processing and operations without replacing humans in making key decisions.