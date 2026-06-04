Azerbaijan reaches final of European Minifootball Championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. The Azerbaijan national minifootball team has reached the final of the European Championship taking place in Bratislava, Slovakia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan faced Serbia in the semifinal match. The regular time ended in a 1–1 draw. Khatayi Baghirov opened the scoring in the 12th minute. The winner was decided in a penalty shootout, where the Azerbaijani players proved more accurate, winning 3–1.

Elvin Alizade, Tamkin Khalilzade, and Ramiz Chovdarov successfully converted their penalties in the shootout.

In the final of the European Championship, Azerbaijan will face Ukraine, which convincingly defeated Hungary 5–1 in the other semifinal.

On their way to the decisive match, the Azerbaijani team also defeated Austria (1–0), Italy (3–0), France (3–2), Kazakhstan (3–2), and the Czech Republic (5–2).