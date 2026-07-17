Online business loans of up to 300,000 manats with no collateral and no bank visits!

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), time is the most valuable capital. Specifically for business owners looking for financial support to expand their operations, but without the time for paperwork and bank visits, Yelo Bank has launched a new loan service processed entirely online and without collateral.

Applying, business analysis, and signing agreements with an e-signature are carried out completely digitally. As soon as the loan offer is approved, the funds are instantly transferred to the customer's account.

Business owners can secure an online SME loan ranging from 30,000 to 300,000 manats for a term of up to 60 months, with an attractive annual interest rate starting at just 14%. To accommodate the seasonal nature and growth dynamics of the business, a generous grace period of up to 24 months is also offered.

Grow your business right from where you are and enjoy the digital benefits of Yelo Bank! Apply online now: https://ylb.az/sme.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!