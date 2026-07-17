Moscow, Baku to work on bridging gap in relations – Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Moscow and Baku will work to bridge the gap in relations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made this statement during a press conference following his meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.

''We held thorough, candid talks and noted the steady development of our relations in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness, and the Declaration on Allied Cooperation, which was signed in Moscow on February 22, 2022. We noted the regular high-level dialogue between Moscow and Baku. On March 11, our presidents held another telephone conversation, during which the Russian leader expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its effective and comradely assistance in organizing the evacuation of our citizens from Iran this past spring. Our Azerbaijani friends and neighbors also provided us with very significant assistance in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Iranian people through Azerbaijani territory. We noted President Ilham Aliyev’s recent remarks at the forum on July 13 in Shusha that Russian-Azerbaijani relations have been fully normalized and that past difficulties are now behind us. We acknowledged that both sides understand this reality and agreed that we will work to bridge the gap that has formed in our relations over the past few months,'' he said.

Lavrov noted that the parties welcomed the dynamic development of intergovernmental relations, including at the level of the two countries’ prime ministers.

''In April and May, meetings were held between the leaders of the Federation Council and the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis). On June 18, a regular session of the interparliamentary commission took place in Baku, and its 25th anniversary session will be held this December in Moscow. We are engaged in active dialogue on foreign policy at all levels, and our deputies and department heads are in regular contact; the consultation plan for 2026–2027 signed today will, of course, contribute to this process,'' he said.