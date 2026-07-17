Kyrgyzstan completes two more Government Accelerators reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Kyrgyzstan has completed two more reforms under its Government Accelerators program, simplifying remote access to securities market services and reducing the time required to obtain a sanitary certificate.

According to the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the results during a government meeting.

"Access to financial services in Kyrgyzstan's securities market has been simplified, while the process of obtaining a sanitary certificate has also been streamlined as part of the Government Accelerators program," the Cabinet of Ministers quoted Kasymaliev as saying.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the securities market reform enables Kyrgyz and foreign citizens to open brokerage accounts remotely. The time required for client identification and verification has been reduced from around two days, including an in-person visit to a broker's office, to approximately 15 minutes through digital identification, integration with government information systems, and automated verification.

The government also reported that the process of obtaining a sanitary certificate has been digitized. As a result, the processing time has been reduced from eight to four working days, while the number of required visits has been cut from five to two. The reform is also expected to reduce the risk of document forgery and improve convenience for citizens, employers, healthcare institutions, and sanitary authorities.

Kasymaliev said the digitalization of the sanitary certificate process has replaced a paper-based system with an integrated electronic workflow, reducing paperwork and creating a state registry that allows employers and regulators to verify documents online.

According to Trend's analysis, the latest reforms reflect Kyrgyzstan's continued efforts to digitalize public services and streamline administrative procedures. Expanding the use of digital platforms is expected to improve access to government services, reduce bureaucracy, and increase the efficiency of public administration.