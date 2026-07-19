Uzbekistan reviews investment and industrial projects in Kashkadarya Region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Ilzat Kasimov visited the Kashkadarya Region to review the implementation of investment and industrial projects and meet with representatives of the business community.

This is reflected in the statement of the ministry.

According to the ministry, the visit included an open dialogue with more than 60 local entrepreneurs and foreign investors, during which participants discussed issues related to production development, export expansion, infrastructure and access to financing.

"Around 20 issues raised by businesses were resolved during the meeting, while the remaining proposals and requests were referred to the relevant government agencies for further consideration, with implementation deadlines assigned," the statement reads.

Kasimov also held separate meetings with representatives of more than 10 foreign-invested companies to discuss the progress of their investment projects and issues related to their implementation.

As part of the visit, the delegation inspected production facilities operating in the Kashkadarya Free Economic Zone, including Sulton Tex Group, Wosune Food Ingredients Karshi, Sun-Hightech and Solar Nature.

According to the ministry, discussions focused on the implementation of new manufacturing projects, modernization of production facilities, localization of industrial output and the use of energy-efficient technologies.

The ministry said the outcomes of the visit will be used in monitoring the implementation of investment projects and addressing issues raised by businesses in the regions.