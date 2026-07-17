Uzbek president, Azerbaijani economy minister discuss expanding economic ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed expanding economic cooperation, boosting trade and investment, and strengthening business ties during a meeting in Uzbekistan.

Azərbaycanın iqtisadiyyat naziri Mikayıl Cabbarov Özbəkistan Prezidenti Şavkat Mirziyoyevlə görüşüb.

This was announced by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, in a post on the social media platform X.

"During our visit to Uzbekistan for the 15th Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation, we were received by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev conveyed his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev and expressed confidence that the friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan would continue to develop successfully.

Emphasizing that, thanks to the political will and joint efforts of our Heads of State, bilateral relations have advanced to a qualitatively new stage, we exchanged views on diversifying economic cooperation, promoting bilateral #trade and #investment, and further strengthening ties between our business communities.," the minister wrote