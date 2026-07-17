Yay Fest 2026's first camp "Digital State" ends successfully (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. The first camp of Yay Fest 2026, titled "Digital State," has concluded successfully, Azerbaijan's Youth Foundation said.

According to the foundation, this year's festival is dedicated to artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and innovative technologies, in line with the priorities outlined by President Ilham Aliyev under the concept of Azerbaijan's new digital architecture.

The opening "Digital State" camp brought together young people from across the country, offering them opportunities to learn about emerging technologies, develop digital skills, explore new approaches to artificial intelligence and digital transformation, and build professional networks.

The program featured presentations and discussions led by leading journalists, university rectors, government officials, and AI experts. Sessions covered topics including "Citizen of the Future: Digital Literacy and Artificial Intelligence," "Demands and Opportunities in the Digital Age," "Digital Government: Public Services and Technological Transformation," "Artificial Intelligence: The Skill of the Future," "Media in the Digital World: New Challenges and Strategic Goals," and "The Human of the Future: Skills or Diploma?"

Participants discussed the impact of digital technologies on society, the application of AI across various sectors, the development of digital public services, changes in the media landscape, and the skills expected in the future workforce. The sessions also included interactive discussions with experts.

The camp also featured networking and recreational activities, including the "Colors of Yay Fest" workshop, a quiz competition, sports events, board games, and a hiking program. Each day concluded with DJ performances, stage shows presented by participants, and campfire gatherings.

The festival, which will run through Sept. 4 and is expected to attract more than 2,000 young participants, will also include seven additional camps focusing on Media and Digital Literacy, Creative AI, Modern Cities and Technology, Science, Ethics and the Future, Engineering and Coding, Startups and Entrepreneurship, and AI, Sports and Health.

Organizers said Yay Fest 2026, the country's largest youth festival by participant numbers and duration, is supported by the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation in partnership with IDEA Public Union and several youth organizations.

The Azerbaijan Youth Foundation invited young people to register for upcoming camps through the festival's official website at http://yayfest.az/. Preference will be given to socially active applicants aged 18 to 25, and each participant may attend only one camp.

For updates and information on the festival's program, organizers encouraged participants to follow Yay Fest's Instagram page at www.instagram.com/yayfest.az/.