Kuwait Airways halts flights amid escalating Iran missile threat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Amid Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Kuwait, Kuwait Airways has announced the suspension of most of its flights within the country.

This was reported in an official statement from Kuwait Airways.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s air defense forces are repelling a fourth wave of Iranian missiles and drones that have violated the country’s airspace, according to the country’s Armed Forces General Command.

The number of missiles and drones neutralized has not yet been disclosed. There is no information regarding damage or casualties.

Meanwhile, the latest round of tensions in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.