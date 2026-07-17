Court of Appeal concludes defendant statements in Armenian citizens' case (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. On July 17, the Baku Court of Appeal continued hearings on the appeals filed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia — Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others — who were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The court session was presided over by Judge Elmar Rahimov, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating in the panel, while Judge Ali Mammadov served as the reserve judge. The court ensured that the appellants were provided with interpreters in the languages they understand — Armenian and Russian — as well as legal counsel to guarantee their right to defense.

The hearing was also attended by representatives of the victims and prosecutors representing the state prosecution, including Abbas Abbasli, Head of the Department for the Maintenance of Public Prosecution in the Courts of Appeal at the Prosecutor General’s Office, along with prosecutors of the department Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova.

At the beginning of the hearing, the defense attorney of the accused Madat Babayan began his statement and requested the court to cancel the verdict dated February 5, 2026, and to acquit the accused.

The defense attorney of the accused Madat Babayan, who spoke next, stated that he agreed with the position of his defense attorney and did not consider himself guilty.

Afterwards, the defense attorney of the accused Arayik Harutyunyan continued his statement, presenting its arguments to the court within the framework of the appeal.

Then, the representatives of the victims - Shaig Huseynov, Arzu Javadov, Ali Ahmadov and Elmira Ismayilova – delivered statements.

They emphasized that the verdict of the Baku Military Court dated February 5, 2026, was legal and justified, and that the charges brought against the accused were fully confirmed by the photo, video and other evidence presented during the court investigation. The representatives stated that the appeals were groundless and requested the court to uphold the verdict without changing it.

With this, the court concluded hearing statements of the defendants, their defense counsel, and representatives of the victims.

Then, during the court session, the defense, including Davit Ishkhanyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and David Manukyan, submitted motions.

The prosecutor defending the state prosecution, Abbas Abbasli, Head of the Department for the Maintenance of Public Prosecution in the Courts of Appeal at the Prosecutor General’s Office, commented on the motions.

The court was adjourned to consider the motions.

After the adjournment, the court announced its decision to partially grant the motions.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 21.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Military Court on February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in prison; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years in prison.