Turkmenistan's investment plans take center stage at Tbilisi Business Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Turkmenistan plans 6.3% GDP growth and several new investment initiatives with Georgia.

This was reported by the press service of the Turkmen government, following President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's address at the Turkmen-Georgian Business Forum in Tbilisi.

Addressing the forum, he announced that Turkmenistan’s newly approved Investment Program aims to sustain the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate at 6.3%. The President underscored that the continuous modernization of the domestic fuel and energy complex remains a foundational priority for the government. In this context, Turkmenistan has launched the fourth phase of commercial development at the Galkynysh gas field, which ranks among the largest natural gas reserves in the world.

Furthermore, President Berdimuhamedov noted that the extraction of offshore hydrocarbon resources in the Caspian Sea continues to be a strategic objective, prompting Turkmenistan to consistently expand its long-term partnerships with leading international oil and gas corporations.

"There is a significant expansion of our country's downstream refining capacities, which now support steady exports of refined liquid petroleum products to both European and Asian markets. The construction of modern industrial facilities producing globally in-demand mineral fertilizers, polymers, and other chemical products has triggered rapid, sustained industrial growth within the domestic gas-chemical sector," he said.

Alongside state-led industrialization, the President praised the swift development of the Turkmen private sector, which has established highly competitive production lines for construction materials, metalwares, plastics, cables, and electrical products in recent years.

Following his address, the head of state emphasized the robust export potential of Turkmenistan’s textile and agricultural industries. The country’s annual manufacturing capacity for finished textile products now exceeds 130,000 tons, with approximately 80% of all manufactured textile goods destined for foreign markets. Backed by steady state investments and the rising participation of private enterprises, the domestic agricultural sector has similarly elevated its international market presence, establishing Turkmenistan as a key regional exporter of organic food products.