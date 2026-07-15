Birbank Invest: Your digital path to investing

Today, investing is no longer a tool reserved for those who closely follow financial markets; it has become an accessible opportunity for anyone seeking to manage their finances more effectively. Since its launch in June 2025, Birbank Invest has quickly become the platform of choice for tens of thousands of users. As the first standalone investment application introduced by a bank in Azerbaijan, the platform enables users to start investing with as little as USD 1 while providing fully digital, convenient, and secure access to both local and global financial markets.

Over the past year, Birbank Invest has significantly expanded the investment opportunities available to its users. Today, the platform offers access to more than 12 000 stocks and ETFs, with over 1 000 new investment instruments added during the past year. The release of Birbank Invest 2.0 introduced a redesigned and more user-friendly interface, access to primary and secondary capital markets in Azerbaijan, enhanced financial analytics for the U.S. market, and new features designed to help investors make more informed investment decisions.

Birbank Invest also became the leading platform for investors participating in the initial public offering (IPO) of PAŞA Bank, one of the most significant events in Azerbaijan's capital market. More than 10,000 unique investors took part in the IPO through Birbank Invest, submitting over 11,000 applications via the platform.

This milestone was shared by Javid Mirzayev, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, on his social media page. According to him, investing should be accessible not only to financial market professionals but also to anyone who wishes to manage their money more effectively. “For us, success is measured not only by the number of users. What matters even more is the way people's perception of investing is changing. While investing was once considered the domain of financial professionals, today digital solutions are empowering an increasing number of people to invest and grow their wealth. The high level of trust that Birbank Invest has earned in such a short period is one of the clearest indicators of this transformation,” he noted.

Among the key advantages of Birbank Invest are fully digital onboarding, the ability to submit investment orders 24/7, real-time portfolio tracking, competitive commissions, and asset protection of up to USD 500 000 under the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) program.

Birbank Invest, a trademark of Kapital Bank, has been developed in partnership with PASHA Capital Investment Company and provides both beginner and experienced investors with convenient, fast, and secure access to local and global financial markets.