BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16. Kazakhstan and China have discussed the implementation of investment projects in the field of municipal solid waste recycling and waste-to-energy.

This was reflected in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh government, following the meeting between Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and President of the Party Committee and President of China Tianying Inc Cao Debiao.

"The parties discussed the implementation of investment projects in the field of municipal solid waste recycling and waste-to-energy," the statement said.

During the meeting, Bektenov noted that thanks to the trusting and constructive dialogue between the leaders of the two countries, bilateral cooperation has been steadily expanding across all sectors of the economy and is reaching a new level.

"Kazakhstan-China trade turnover reached $48 billion at the end of last year. The government is making every effort to fulfill the task set by the heads of our states to double bilateral trade," Olzhas Bektenov said.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan and China maintain a strategic partnership based on close economic, trade, transport, and investment cooperation. China is one of Kazakhstan’s largest trading partners and plays a key role in the development of infrastructure projects, industrial cooperation, and energy links. The two countries actively cooperate within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, with Kazakhstan serving as an important transit hub connecting China with European and global markets. Bilateral cooperation also covers agriculture, manufacturing, digital technologies, renewable energy, and logistics. Transport connectivity remains a major priority, including the development of rail routes and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). Kazakhstan and China continue to expand cooperation through regular high-level dialogue, aiming to strengthen economic ties and regional connectivity.