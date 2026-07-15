ECO Trade and Development Bank holds annual meeting in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The 2026 annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Trade and Industry Bank (TIB) was held in Türkiye.

This was announced by the Board of Governors of the ECO Trade and Industry Bank.

According to the report, speakers at the event included President of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) Mohammad Hashem Botshekan, Governing Council Chair and Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmad, and OEC Secretary-General Asad Majed Khan. They presented information on the Bank’s performance over the past year, as well as measures to expand regional cooperation and strengthen development financing.

Speaking at the meeting, Asgar Alakparov, Advisor to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, highlighted the Bank’s support for the country’s private sector, economic diversification, innovation, sustainable infrastructure, and financing for small and medium-sized business projects. He emphasized the importance of the ETDB Bank’s financial initiatives in terms of reducing currency risks and expanding access to long-term financial resources. In addition, he stated that expanding cooperation between the ETDB Bank and the Turkish Investment Fund would contribute to the financing of regional projects and the deepening of economic integration.

During the meeting, the ETDB’s 2025 Annual Report, financial statements, and the independent auditor’s report were presented. A decision was also made to allocate the Bank’s net profit to reserves.

Meanwhile, the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) is a multilateral development bank founded in 2005 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye to accelerate socio-economic growth and intra-regional trade. Headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey, with representative offices in Tehran and Karachi, it finances projects across several sectors, including agriculture, energy, and transportation. The bank currently serves six member states: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, and Türkiye.