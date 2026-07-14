Geostat and Georgian Economic Development Corporation sign co-op memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) and the Georgian Economic Development Corporation JSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening institutional partnerships and deepening bilateral cooperation.

This is reflected in an official press release published by Geostat.

The agreement was signed by Gogita Todradze, Executive Director of Geostat, and Irakli Gabriadze, General Director of the Georgian Economic Development Corporation JSC.

Under the framework of the new agreement, the two organizations will collaborate on joint projects, share professional expertise, provide reciprocal consultations, and regularly exchange statistical data. A key focus of the partnership will involve raising awareness among the corporation's beneficiaries regarding Geostat's expanding suite of statistical products and electronic services, thereby improving overall accessibility and encouraging a wider utilization of official national data.

"The cooperation will contribute to strengthening evidence-based decision-making, fostering effective collaboration between the public and private sectors, and promoting the implementation of innovative digital solutions," the parties emphasized.

Earlier, in May, Geostat has launched a comprehensive interactive portal to consolidate nationwide price indices and inflationary metrics into a unified data platform.

Under Geostat’s updated information dissemination strategy, the newly deployed web portal features six core analytical modules equipped with automated data visualization and filtering tools.

The system includes an "Average Prices" tracking engine for consumer goods alongside dedicated "Inflation" and "Consumer Basket" nodes to monitor structural shifts in household consumption.