Georgia launches new AI-powered NACE classification portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) has launched its new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered NACE Classifier Search Portal, Geostat press service says.

The presentation of the interactive platform was delivered by Gogita Todradze, Executive Director of Geostat, during an event attended by representatives from public institutions, the private sector, academic circles, and international donor organizations. The development is aimed at simplifying complex statistical procedures and upgrading the overall efficiency of producing official national statistics.

The newly introduced portal allows users to quickly identify their appropriate NACE Rev. 2 (GEO 006-2016) economic activity codes using simple textual descriptions. Driven by an interactive AI chatbot, the system processes user inputs and asks clarifying follow-up questions to ensure highly precise coding results. Designed for public employees, entrepreneurs, businesses, and accounting professionals, the portal is available in both Georgian and English and includes a comprehensive user guide alongside the full NACE classification directory to allow for easy manual verification.

"The launch of the portal marks another significant stage for Geostat during the digital transformation process and reaffirms the Office commitment to delivering timely, efficient, and innovative services through the use of modern technologies," Geostat stated in its official press release.

Earlier, in May, Geostat has launched a comprehensive interactive portal to consolidate nationwide price indices and inflationary metrics into a unified data platform.

Under Geostat’s updated information dissemination strategy, the newly deployed web portal features six core analytical modules equipped with automated data visualization and filtering tools.

The system includes an "Average Prices" tracking engine for consumer goods alongside dedicated "Inflation" and "Consumer Basket" nodes to monitor structural shifts in household consumption.