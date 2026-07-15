Azerbaijan identifies priority sectors with highest growth potential, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan has identified priority economic sectors with the greatest growth potential and significant appeal for private investment, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku, Jabbarov said the government has identified sectors that are considered to have the strongest potential for economic growth and are therefore the most attractive for private capital.

"We have identified sectors of Azerbaijan's economy that, in our view, have the greatest potential for economic growth and are therefore the most attractive for private capital. Relevant state programs are being implemented for these purposes. These currently include the state program for the development of the mining industry and metallurgy, the state program for digital transformation, the state program for the development of agriculture and agro-processing, as well as the state program for tourism development," he said.

Jabbarov said these programs have either already been adopted or are at the final stage of preparation.

The minister noted that the selected sectors align both with Azerbaijan’s economic development priorities and with the profile of Slovak companies.

He added that projects involving industrial production benefit from a plug-and-play approach in specially established industrial zones, allowing investors to launch production and implement projects more quickly.

Jabbarov also emphasized Azerbaijan’s interest in attracting new technologies, modern expertise and production capabilities that would enable the country to manufacture competitive products domestically.