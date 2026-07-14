I am confident that Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations will continue to develop - President Ilham Aliyev (FULL SPEECH)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. I am confident that these relations will continue to develop in the future as well. Because we are in favor of concrete actions, said President Ilham Aliyev during joint press statement with President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini.

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. President,

Ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, Mr. President, I once again welcome you to Azerbaijan, to Garabagh. Welcome to Azerbaijan.

I am pleased that Slovakia-Azerbaijan relations are developing successfully. Our political contacts have become regular. I fondly recall my official visit to Slovakia at the end of last year, and I would like to express my gratitude to you once again for the warm hospitality extended to me.

Indeed, the development of such dynamic relations reflects the intentions of both sides. Today, we discussed many issues and once again saw that our agenda is quite extensive. It is enough to look at the composition of our delegations to see the wide range of areas in which active cooperation and dialogue are underway—not just dialogue, but practical cooperation.

Today, Slovak-Azerbaijani political relations are at a very high level, and the reciprocal visits clearly demonstrate this. In 2024, we signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, and the implementation of this declaration is evident to all. Such active political contacts and the implementation of joint projects, of course, require strong political will.

We are very pleased that Slovakia is actively participating in the reconstruction of Garabagh. Today, together with Mr. President, we will visit the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district. A Slovak company is implementing a Smart Village project there, and we will familiarize ourselves with its progress. I would like to express my gratitude to you once again for this support and for your contribution to the reconstruction of Garabagh.

Among the issues we discussed, traditional areas of cooperation naturally predominated. Trade and economic relations, cooperation in the energy and military-technical fields, and other areas remain among our priorities. Sincere and open discussions were held on all of these issues. The members of our delegations remain in close contact today and will continue their discussions tomorrow.

The President's visit will continue in Baku tomorrow. I would like to express my gratitude once again to Mr. President for accepting my invitation and, in particular, for visiting Garabagh. This once again demonstrates how sincere and warm our relations are.

I am confident that these relations will continue to develop successfully in the future, because we are committed to concrete actions. Both sides attach great importance to our bilateral relations, and I can say that a very strong partnership has been established in recent years.

I should also note that this is not President Pellegrini's first visit to Azerbaijan. He was among the first high-ranking Slovak officials to visit Azerbaijan in his previous capacities, both as Speaker of Parliament and as Prime Minister. As President, he participated in our international climate conference, and today he is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Once again, Mr. President, I warmly welcome you and wish you a very pleasant visit.