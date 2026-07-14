President Ilham Aliyev, President of Slovakia make press statements (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini delivered press statements in Shusha on July 14.

The President of Azerbaijan made the statement first.

Statement by President Ilham Aliyev

- Dear Mr. President,

Ladies and gentlemen,

First of all, Mr. President, I once again welcome you to Azerbaijan, to Garabagh. Welcome to Azerbaijan.

I am pleased that Slovakia-Azerbaijan relations are developing successfully. Our political contacts have become regular. I fondly recall my official visit to Slovakia at the end of last year, and I would like to express my gratitude to you once again for the warm hospitality extended to me.

Indeed, the development of such dynamic relations reflects the intentions of both sides. Today, we discussed many issues and once again saw that our agenda is quite extensive. It is enough to look at the composition of our delegations to see the wide range of areas in which active cooperation and dialogue are underway—not just dialogue, but practical cooperation.

Today, Slovak-Azerbaijani political relations are at a very high level, and the reciprocal visits clearly demonstrate this. In 2024, we signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, and the implementation of this declaration is evident to all. Such active political contacts and the implementation of joint projects, of course, require strong political will.

We are very pleased that Slovakia is actively participating in the reconstruction of Garabagh. Today, together with Mr. President, we will visit the village of Bash Garvand in the Aghdam district. A Slovak company is implementing a Smart Village project there, and we will familiarize ourselves with its progress. I would like to express my gratitude to you once again for this support and for your contribution to the reconstruction of Garabagh.

Among the issues we discussed, traditional areas of cooperation naturally predominated. Trade and economic relations, cooperation in the energy and military-technical fields, and other areas remain among our priorities. Sincere and open discussions were held on all of these issues. The members of our delegations remain in close contact today and will continue their discussions tomorrow.

The President's visit will continue in Baku tomorrow. I would like to express my gratitude once again to Mr. President for accepting my invitation and, in particular, for visiting Garabagh. This once again demonstrates how sincere and warm our relations are.

I am confident that these relations will continue to develop successfully in the future, because we are committed to concrete actions. Both sides attach great importance to our bilateral relations, and I can say that a very strong partnership has been established in recent years.

I should also note that this is not President Pellegrini's first visit to Azerbaijan. He was among the first high-ranking Slovak officials to visit Azerbaijan in his previous capacities, both as Speaker of Parliament and as Prime Minister. As President, he participated in our international climate conference, and today he is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.

Once again, Mr. President, I warmly welcome you and wish you a very pleasant visit.

x x x

Then, the President of Slovakia made the statement.

Statement by President Peter Pellegrini

- Dear Mr. President,

Allow me, on behalf of the entire delegation, to express our sincere gratitude for your initiative in organizing my official visit to Azerbaijan here, in Garabagh, in the city of Shusha, as well as for the warm welcome.

In our previous meetings, we talked extensively about Garabagh and its future development. That is why it is a great honor for me today to be here with my colleagues from the delegation and to see with our own eyes the significant progress achieved in the development of this region.

I would like to note with respect and pride the achievements made in this territory in the short time after its liberation. At the same time, I am very pleased and happy that Slovak companies are participating in the reconstruction of Garabagh. I firmly believe that they will continue to make a significant contribution to many other important projects that will be implemented here in the future. Mr. President, to reinforce your point, I would like to note that the strategic partnership between Slovakia and Azerbaijan is not a mere formal declaration. The relations between our countries go far beyond standard diplomatic ties. We are truly friendly countries. We are friends who help each other greatly and turn our excellent relations into concrete projects and tangible cooperation.

I am also glad that my delegation includes high-ranking representatives of the Government of the Slovak Republic. Today and tomorrow they will meet with their Azerbaijani counterparts and discuss the specific areas of cooperation that you, Mr. President, have highlighted. I am also pleased that, along with the ministers, the heads of our central banks are present here. They too have many important issues to discuss.

Mr. President, I would like to express my deep gratitude to you for your sincerity and for the open and heartfelt dialogue between us, because this is exactly how the heads of state of two friendly countries should interact. Slovakia builds pragmatic relations and seeks partners and friends around the world. I am very pleased that Azerbaijan is among them.

Azerbaijan is an important regional player. It is a guarantor of stability and development and plays a key role as a logistics and transport hub connecting East and West. Azerbaijan is of great importance in this regard.

Mr. President, I would also like to thank you and Azerbaijan for your prompt response during the energy crisis. At that time, you expressed your readiness and willingness to supply natural gas to our country. All of this made a major contribution to filling the gap after the transit of gas through Ukraine was suspended. I am glad that our ministers will continue discussions to find a stable, long-term solution for energy supply starting from 2027.

Mr. President, I am very pleased that today at noon we will visit a newly built village. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude that the school and surrounding area for the children who will live in this village will bear the name of the prominent historical figure, Slovak General Milan Rastislav Štefánik.

Thus, Slovakia’s legacy will remain here in Garabagh for a long time, and all the children, parents, and teachers who attend that school will also feel a connection to Slovakia. We are glad that the relations between Slovakia and Azerbaijan go beyond the economy and diplomacy. Citizens of both countries are traveling more and more. Direct flights will begin in October. Mr. President, I am very pleased that after your visit to Bratislava, we announced this opportunity. But now — in 2026 — it is already a reality. This will bring the two countries even closer, making cooperation in education, people-to-people contacts, and, of course, business much easier.

I am also pleased that during my visit to Azerbaijan, I am accompanied by a large business delegation, and tomorrow our Minister of Economy will open the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum together with his Azerbaijani counterpart. This will bring Slovak and Azerbaijani companies together, and I hope they will find new opportunities for cooperation. This fully aligns with the common position we share with you. That is, our relations should not be based solely on one-sided trade — one side selling and the other buying. On the contrary, we want as many joint projects as possible. We want to work together in areas where cooperation will be mutually beneficial. We wish to engage in joint production where possible, facilitate technology transfer, and implement joint projects that benefit both countries, not just one.

For the Slovak Republic, security and peace are of fundamental importance. Therefore, I would like to applaud the efforts of President Aliyev and Azerbaijan in resolving tensions affecting our region, whether it is the war between Russia and Ukraine or the difficult situation in the Middle East, through diplomatic solutions.

We in Slovakia firmly believe that, alongside strengthening defense capabilities and providing financial support for preventing current conflicts, European leaders should devote more time to finding diplomatic solutions around the negotiating table so that we can remove war from our continent as soon as possible and refocus on the prosperous development of all regions.

I would also like to confirm that in 2027 and 2028, Slovakia will continue its work as NATO’s Contact Point Embassy in Azerbaijan through our Embassy in Baku. I am glad that our defense ministers are cooperating excellently in the fields of security and defense capabilities. I am also pleased that Slovakia will be able to present the first results of our joint cooperation and agreements at the major defense exhibition to be held in Baku this September.

Mr. President, I am extremely grateful to you for giving us the opportunity to spend time here in Garabagh and in Baku. Thank you for the friendship and cooperation shown so far. I am very glad that through dialogue and joint action, we continue to demonstrate that the relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are not based on words alone. They are not formal in nature. They are based on concrete projects and meaningful actions.

I look forward to our future meetings. I am also pleased that when you recalled my visits to Azerbaijan, you noted that every time I held a high political position. Let me end my speech on a lighter note. It seems that every time I visit Azerbaijan, things go well for me and my political career moves to the next stage. For that, I thank you. I wish both of us many more good and friendly meetings, and continued prosperity and excellent relations for our countries.

Thank you very much, Mr. President.