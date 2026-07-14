Baku court holds hearing on appeal by convicted Armenian citizens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. On July 14, the Baku Court of Appeal continued hearings on the appeals filed by citizens of the Republic of Armenia — Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others — who were convicted by the Baku Military Court of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The court session was presided over by Judge Elmar Rahimov, with Judges Emin Mehdiyev and Mehriban Garayeva participating in the panel, while Judge Ali Mammadov served as the reserve judge. The court ensured that the appellants were provided with interpreters in the languages they understand — Armenian and Russian — as well as legal counsel to guarantee their right to defense.

The hearing was also attended by representatives of the victims and prosecutors representing the state prosecution, including Abbas Abbasli, Head of the Department for the Maintenance of Public Prosecution in the Courts of Appeal at the Prosecutor General’s Office, along with prosecutors of the department, Anar Alakbarov and Sevinj Gasimova.

At the beginning of the hearing, it was recalled that at the previous court session, the accused Bako Sahakyan began his statement, but since the court was adjourned, he is set to continue his statement today.

Afterwards, Bako Sahakyan continued his statement, voiced his arguments, expressed his disagreement with the announced charges, and requested the cancellation of the decision of the first instance court.

The defense counsel of the accused, David Manukyan, then addressed the court, requesting the court to acquit David Manukyan.

David Manukyan, who spoke next, expressed gratitude to his lawyers before presenting his defense arguments.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 17.

According to the verdict issued by the Baku Military Court on February 5, 2026, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Manukyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, and David Babayan were sentenced to life imprisonment. Arkadi Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan were sentenced to 20 years in prison; Madat Babayan and Melikset Pashayan to 19 years; Garik Martirosyan to 18 years; Davit Allahverdiyan and Levon Balayan to 16 years; and Vasili Beglaryan, Gurgen Stepanyan, and Erik Ghazaryan to 15 years in prison.