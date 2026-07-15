Azerbaijan, Slovakia strengthen quality infrastructure co-op with new MoU (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Azerbaijan’s State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control and the Slovak Office of Standards, Metrology and Testing.

This was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control.

According to the agency, the document will make a significant contribution to the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of quality infrastructure and will take it to a new level.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of standardization, legislative and scientific metrology, technical regulation, conformity assessment, and accreditation of conformity assessment bodies was signed between the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Slovak Office of Standards, Metrology and Testing.

The purpose of the memorandum is to develop institutional cooperation between the parties in the field of quality infrastructure, expand international experience and information exchange, and identify future areas of joint activity.

The document was signed by Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, and Elchin Gasimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Slovak Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the Memorandum, the parties intend to exchange information in the fields of technical regulation, standardization, and metrology, as well as to organize joint seminars, conferences, scientific and technical projects, and training sessions to enhance the professional knowledge and qualifications of specialists.

The document also provides for facilitating the participation of accredited and recognized laboratories in professional development programs in the field of testing and in international interlaboratory comparisons to develop calibration and measurement capabilities in metrology, simplifying the procedure for mutual recognition of test results from accredited conformity assessment bodies, and expanding cooperation within international and regional organizations.