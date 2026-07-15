Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan sign 2027-2028 diplomatic co-op program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan have signed a bilateral Cooperation Program for 2027–2028, establishing a structured roadmap to deepen cooperation.

This is reflected in a post shared on Uzbek FM's official Telegram channel.

The program was signed by the foreign ministries of both nations following a comprehensive round of political consultations in Ashgabat. This two-year framework is designed to expand practical interaction between the respective foreign affairs agencies, coordinate joint diplomatic initiatives, and sustain regular high-level contacts through the end of 2028.

In tandem with the diplomatic cooperation roadmap, the governments also concluded a bilateral Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of International Information Security. According to the Uzbek FM, the newly signed documents will drive the institutional development of political dialogue, strengthen collaborative efforts in modern international security, and provide a solid framework for the strategic partnership between Tashkent and Ashgabat.

"The signed documents will contribute to the further institutional development of our political dialogue, the expansion of practical cooperation between our foreign ministries, and closer coordination in addressing contemporary international security challenges," the post of the minister reads.

Earlier Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the countries' strategic partnership during a phone call.

"The strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan continues to develop dynamically, with practical cooperation expanding across key sectors of the economy and regional connectivity," the press service of Uzbek president said.