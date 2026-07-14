Iran sets sights on Russian electricity imports via Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Iran intends to import a limited amount of electricity from southern Russia via Azerbaijan, primarily during the summer.

This was stated in a statement from the Iranian Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, on July 13, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi held talks in Tehran with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov.

“During the meeting, taking into account the results of an economic study conducted in 2019 by the Iranian company Monenco, special attention was paid to the issue of synchronizing the power systems of Iran and Russia via the territory of Azerbaijan. The importance of establishing a trilateral working group involving the energy ministers of the three countries was emphasized. Subject to the necessary conditions, the possibility of supplying electricity to Iran from southern Russia, especially during the summer, was discussed,” the statement said.

During the meeting, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi announced that Iran and Russia had reached an agreement to establish a joint working group. According to him, this group will help advance joint projects, including creating the conditions for synchronizing the two countries’ power systems.

During the meeting, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov also stated that both sides attach great importance to projects in the fields of renewable energy, electricity storage, and electricity transmission, and noted that certain issues related to the construction of the “Sirik” thermal power plant in Iran are being examined. Contractors are continuing to work on the project under the terms of the contract. It is expected that, through cooperation between the energy ministries of both countries, steps will be taken to resolve the existing issues related to the construction of this plant.

Meanwhile, Iran’s electricity shortage peaks during the summer months. Iran is making efforts to address the shortage by importing electricity from neighboring countries and implementing a number of domestic plans.

In mid-June, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi stated that the country’s power generation capacity currently exceeds 100,500 megawatts. Efforts are underway to increase Iran’s electricity generation capacity to 130,000 megawatts by the end of the current government’s term (Iran’s current government has been in power since August 2024).