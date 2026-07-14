Tajikistan’s energy ministry reviews 1H2026 results, outlines next steps

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan has held a board meeting to review the sector's operational performance in 1H2026 and map out key objectives, the ministry reports.

The high-level session, held on July 13, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Usmonali Usmonzoda, Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, and senior executives from the country's utility, water, oil, and gas enterprises.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Manuchehr Safarzoda delivered a comprehensive report detailing the physical and financial performance of the ministry and its subordinate enterprises over the January–June period.

"Following the main report, the board members and enterprise heads reviewed current operational challenges and outlined strategic priorities for the upcoming quarter to ensure energy grid stability and water resource management," the statement says.

In addition to technical and energy targets, the ministry issued directives to align corporate operations with national social and regulatory frameworks. These instructions specifically address the implementation of the second phase of the State Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2026–2030, state religious policy, and national laws governing parental responsibility, language usage, and the regulation of traditional celebrations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan increased imports of natural gas and petroleum products in the first half of 2026.

"During the reporting period, imports of natural gas from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan totaled 126.377 million cubic meters, an increase of 7.3 million cubic meters compared to the same period last year," the report of the ministry said.