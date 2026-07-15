Tajikistan increases gas, fuel imports in first half of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Tajikistan increased imports of natural gas and petroleum products in the first half of 2026.

This was reflected in the report on the activities of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan for the first half of 2026.

"During the reporting period, imports of natural gas from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan totaled 126.377 million cubic meters, an increase of 7.3 million cubic meters compared to the same period last year," the report said.

The report also noted that domestic companies and entrepreneurs imported 922,800 tons of petroleum products and liquefied gas from various countries in the first six months of 2026, up by 114,200 tons, or 11%, year-on-year.

Despite its hydropower potential, Tajikistan remains heavily dependent on imports to meet domestic demand for natural gas and refined petroleum products. Uzbekistan is the country's principal supplier of natural gas, while fuel imports come mainly from regional markets, including Russia, Kazakhstan, and other neighboring countries. The growth in imports reflects continued demand from the transport, industrial, and agricultural sectors, as domestic oil and gas production remains limited.

In this context, Tajikistan's electricity sector is dominated by hydropower, which accounts for about 98% of the country's total generation, making it one of the world's most hydropower-dependent energy systems. The government is investing heavily in new generation capacity and grid modernization to meet rising domestic demand and expand electricity exports. The Rogun Hydropower Plant, the country's flagship energy project, is expected to become the largest power station in Central Asia upon completion, with an installed capacity of 3,780 MW.

At the same time, Tajikistan continues to strengthen regional energy integration through the CASA-1000 transmission project, which will enable seasonal electricity exports to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Alongside new generation projects, authorities are prioritizing the modernization of transmission and distribution networks to reduce technical losses, improve supply reliability, and support the country's long-term energy security strategy.

The sector is also expected to remain among the priorities for international development institutions. Against this backdrop, in an exclusive interview with Trend, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved its new Strategic and Capital Framework (SCF) for 2026-2030, outlining key priorities for the Bank’s activities in Central Asia and other regions.

According to Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, the framework is focused on three main areas: accelerating the green transition, strengthening economic governance, and developing human capital while promoting equal opportunities.

He noted that these priorities serve as the main guidelines for the EBRD’s operations in Central Asia. The Bank also develops individual country strategies for each state in the region in close cooperation with national authorities, with a focus on strengthening private sector competitiveness, creating jobs, improving skills, promoting inclusion, and supporting digital transformation.