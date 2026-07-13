Message to world from Azerbaijan's Shusha: Media must be advocates for peace and truth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum began today in the ancient city of Shusha, Azerbaijan’s cultural capital, which had been under occupation for 28 years. This year’s forum theme is “The Mission of the Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust.”

In this era of widespread disinformation and information wars, the importance of such forums becomes even more evident.

Speaking at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said of the event: “The idea of the forum was to create an atmosphere for media representatives from different parts of the world to address issues of common interest and mutual concern, while also giving them the opportunity to get acquainted with Garabagh and Shusha. As time passes, I am sure that many of our guests who visit us regularly can see the development of Garabagh and witness its ongoing reconstruction.”

Hafiz Safikhanov, Chairman of the “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines” Public Association.