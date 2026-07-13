Azerbaijan's FM Bayramov meets WCO secretary general (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with World Customs Organization (WCO) Secretary General Ian Saunders on July 13, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the WCO, as well as issues related to trade facilitation, border security, customs digitalization, combating illicit trade, strengthening supply chain resilience and enhancing customs capacity.

Bayramov emphasized Azerbaijan's commitment to close cooperation with the WCO and briefed the secretary general on the country's customs reforms, efforts to expand transit opportunities and measures to facilitate international trade. He noted that Azerbaijan's contribution to the development of the East-West and North-South transport corridors plays an important role in strengthening regional and global trade links.

The minister also provided an update on the new regional realities, the peace process, and reconstruction and infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan's formerly occupied territories.

Bayramov highlighted major initiatives aimed at further strengthening Azerbaijan's position as a key transport and logistics hub in Eurasia. He noted that increasing the capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, developing the Middle Corridor, expanding the Port of Baku, and the operation of the Alat Free Economic Zone are enhancing Azerbaijan's role in international supply chains while creating new opportunities to improve customs efficiency and facilitate trade.

The two sides underscored the importance of strengthening international customs cooperation, expanding the use of innovative technologies, improving information exchange and deepening institutional cooperation.

They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.