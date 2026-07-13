Kazakhstan, China reaffirm commitment to deeper strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Kazakhstan and China have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding their comprehensive strategic partnership, with both sides pledging to strengthen cooperation in trade, innovation, artificial intelligence, connectivity, and multilateral diplomacy.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan following a meeting in Beijing between Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The talks focused on the steady development of bilateral ties and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across a range of strategic sectors, reflecting both countries' efforts to broaden their economic and diplomatic engagement amid evolving regional and global challenges.

"We reaffirmed the steady progress of the Kazakhstan–China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, innovation, AI, connectivity and multilateral diplomacy," Kosherbayev said following the meeting.

The discussions underscored the importance both governments place on strengthening economic cooperation, particularly in emerging technologies and transport connectivity. Artificial intelligence and innovation have become increasingly prominent areas of bilateral engagement as Kazakhstan pursues economic diversification and digital transformation while expanding partnerships with major international technology and investment partners.

The ministers also emphasized the role of transport and logistics in supporting regional integration. Kazakhstan remains a key transit hub linking China with Europe and other international markets through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and other Eurasian transport corridors. Enhanced connectivity has become one of the pillars of cooperation between Astana and Beijing, complementing growing trade and investment ties.

In addition to economic issues, the meeting highlighted continued coordination within multilateral organizations and international platforms. The two sides reaffirmed their intention to maintain close dialogue on regional and global issues, reflecting the strategic nature of Kazakhstan-China relations.

The meeting in Beijing builds on the momentum of recent high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have increasingly focused on expanding cooperation beyond traditional sectors into innovation, advanced technologies, digitalization, and sustainable economic development.

Officials from both countries said the discussions reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening the Kazakhstan-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and promoting practical cooperation across priority sectors in the years ahead.