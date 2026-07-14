Two UAE tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Iran attacked two United Arab Emirates (UAE) oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz using cruise missiles.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said this in a statement.

According to the ministry, the attack occurred while the vessels were in Omani territorial waters. The strike on the tanker Mombasa killed one crew member and injured eight others. Both vessels sustained serious damage, and fires broke out on board but were later extinguished.

The UAE Ministry of Defense called the incident a gross violation of international law.

The ministry also emphasized that the Emirates reserves the right to take retaliatory measures and use all necessary means to protect its territory, population, and national interests.