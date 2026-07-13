Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament holds talks with Pan-African Parliament president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13.A videoconference meeting between Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Sahiba Gafarova and President of the Pan-African Parliament Fateh Boutbig .

The information was provided by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis.

The meeting focused on expanding interparliamentary cooperation and strengthening ties between the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan and the Pan-African Parliament. The sides emphasized that such contacts make a valuable contribution to parliamentary diplomacy and further enhance cooperation between the two institutions.

Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, highlighting the activities of the Pan-African Parliament, expressed the Azerbaijani parliament's commitment to further developing relations with the organization.

The participants also discussed prospects for cooperation between the Pan-African Parliament and the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network, which was established at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan.