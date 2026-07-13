Baku to host landmark 1st meeting of D-8 Media Excellence Council

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. The first meeting of the Advisory Council of the D-8 Center of Excellence for Media will take place in Baku later this year, the Director General of the Media Excellence Hub, Fuad Mardiyev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Mardiyev made the announcement during a presentation of the strategic concept for the D-8 Media Excellence Center at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“This year, we will hold the first meeting of our Advisory Council in Baku,” he said.

According to Mardiyev, the Media Excellence Hub’s charter has already been approved, and the necessary legal framework for the center to begin operations has been established.

He noted that the Media Center’s mission is to strengthen institutional capacity, support innovation and research, and foster cooperation among D-8 member states. The center’s primary goal will be to create a sustainable ecosystem that will benefit all countries in the organization.

Furthermore, Mardiyev stated that the project will be implemented in phases. During the first phase, the plan is to establish an organizational structure, recruit specialists, develop management mechanisms and operational procedures, and establish cooperation with international organizations, global media institutions, and D-8 member states.

According to him, going forward, the center will focus on fostering dialogue among media representatives, government agencies, and the research community, as well as organizing professional training programs and implementing joint projects. In addition, the Media Center will conduct research in the areas of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, media regulation, public communications, and information security, as well as prepare analytical reports and recommendations for data-driven decision-making in D-8 member states.