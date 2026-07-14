U.S. completes another series of attacks against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The U.S. Armed Forces have completed another round of strikes on targets in Iran, Trend reports.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed the latest wave of strikes against Iran at 10:15 p.m. ET on July 13. During the five-hour mission, U.S. forces successfully struck military targets", the command wrote.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted facilities in the cities of Bushehr, Jask, Konarak, Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, as well as Abu Musa Island.