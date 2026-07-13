Slovak President Peter Pellegrini arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Slovak President Peter Pellegrini went on an official visit to Azerbaijan on Monday, the office of the Slovak president said.

During the visit, the sides are expected to discuss deepening cooperation in the energy sector, supporting Slovak exports, expanding industrial and technological cooperation, and developing transport links between the two countries.

The possibility of Slovak partners participating in projects to restore and develop territories affected by the conflict is also expected to be discussed.

"As part of the visit, Pellegrini will travel to Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, where he will review the Smart Village project in Bash Garvand village and participate in the foundation-laying ceremony for a new school named after General Milan Rastislav Stefanik," the statement said.

The visit comes several months after the first-ever visit by an Azerbaijani president to Slovakia, which took place in December last year.

Pellegrini is accompanied by Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak, Economy Minister Denisa Sakova, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok, and National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kazimir.

Earlier reports said that a Slovak-Azerbaijani business forum featuring Slovak entrepreneurs would be held in Baku alongside the president's visit.