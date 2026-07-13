BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. EU sees no immediate gas supply risk for winter 2026-2027.

The Energy Union Task Force, bringing together senior representatives of the European Commission and EU member states, concluded that there is no immediate security-of-supply concern for winter 2026-2027, following a meeting on July 10 focused on the impact of developments in the Middle East on European energy markets.

The Commission presented its latest assessments of oil and gas markets, while member states updated the Task Force on conditions in their respective countries.

“The Task Force confirmed that there is no immediate security of supply concern for winter 2026-2027 as storage filling targets remain achievable ahead of the start of the winter season, ensuring an adequate level of preparedness,” the Commission said.

According to the Commission, the EU’s substantial spare LNG import capacity is expected to provide additional flexibility to meet winter demand and support the optimal use of gas storage facilities.

On jet fuel, the Task Force said supply has remained resilient despite geopolitical pressures.

“The supply of jet fuel in the EU has proven to be resilient in the face of geopolitical pressure, with increased EU refinery production and supplies secured from other regions around the world,” the Commission said.

“The situation nonetheless remains volatile,” it added.

Regarding natural gas, the Task Force noted that prices remain above pre-conflict levels but well below the peaks recorded during the 2022 energy crisis.

“Volatility has remained relatively low and prices are significantly lower than levels seen in the 2022 energy crisis,” the Commission said.

The Commission and member states agreed to continue monitoring oil and gas supplies and coordinate action if necessary.

According to the Commission, the EU has spent about €53 billion in additional fossil fuel imports since the start of the Middle East conflict in February.

The Commission said it will soon publish its first Electrification Action Plan, alongside a legislative proposal aimed at future-proofing electricity bills and accelerating electrification across the bloc.

It has also launched a revision of the Oil Stocks Directive, incorporating lessons learned from the current Middle East crisis as part of a broader review of the EU energy security framework.

The Energy Union Task Force was announced ahead of the June 16, 2025 Energy Council meeting as a key initiative under the Action Plan for Affordable Energy, adopted in February 2025.

The Task Force is intended to strengthen coordination across the Energy Union and support measures such as better use of energy infrastructure, faster permitting procedures, increased system flexibility and national reforms aimed at reducing energy costs.