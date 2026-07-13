For many years, so-called overseas territories of France were under suppression - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. For many years, so-called overseas territories of France, which are de facto colonies, were under suppression. Different illegal things were taking place there, including nuclear tests. How many nuclear tests were held in Polynesia? Maybe 100, or maybe 200, or maybe more. And so many people were affected by that, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state added: “So many people lost their lives, lost their health, and when the Baku Initiative Group raises this issue, unfortunately, is unfairly accused of some kind of hybrid war. This is absolutely unfair. I think the role of independent media is very important.”