There's a big difference from what President Trump was doing and is doing, and his predecessors - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. There's a big difference from what President Trump was doing and is doing, and his predecessors, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state emphasized: “because unfortunately during the times of occupation, which lasted for almost 30 years, American administrations, along with other co-chairs of then OSCE Minsk group, were mainly pursuing the policy of freezing the conflict, not liberating Azerbaijani territory based on resolutions of United Nations Security Council, which they themselves adopted. But their target was to freeze the situation and to use it as a leverage on Azerbaijan and also to a certain degree on Armenia.”