Azerbaijan is already becoming a middle power - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. With respect to your second question about middle power, yes, I read some analytic articles, and also I'm aware about some opinion of experts about Azerbaijan already becoming, already became a middle power. Though I think the gathering like this can also help to identify exactly what are the criteria for the country to be named middle power. There can be various criteria, and one single criteria has not yet been elaborated, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state added: "But to my mind, this terminology means recognition of the country's potential, its ability to defend its national interests, regardless what big powers think or do, ability to resist with all your potential when someone wants to hurt you."