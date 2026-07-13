President Ilham Aliyev touched upon complete repeal of section 907 at Shusha Forum (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the complete repeal of Section 907 at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“First, because Azerbaijan and Armenia initiated a peace agreement in the White House in the presence of President Trump. Second, Azerbaijan unilaterally lifted all the transit restrictions to Armenia, and now, since we did it, more than 40,000 tons of different cargo was transported to Armenia from Russia, from Kazakhstan, and from other destinations,” the head of state said during his speech in this regard.

The President noted that Azerbaijan itself started to supply oil products to Armenia, and it was already, as far as he remembered, more than 10,000 tons, especially at that time, when many countries were suffering from access to the source of fuel, Armenia had a reliable source as Azerbaijan. If not for that, probably today they would have been looking for gasoline and diesel all over the world. This once again demonstrated that this section was completely outdated and should be repealed completely.