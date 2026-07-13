Zangezur corridor is an important project - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. They clearly understood the necessity for Zangerur corridor, which will connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state emphasized: “They worked very efficiently, also in order to persuade Armenia that they need this peace also, and that historic meeting in the White House when Armenian Prime Minister President Trump and myself signed joint declaration, and also in the presence of President Trump, ministers of foreign affairs of both countries initialed peace agreement.”