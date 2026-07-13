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We supply gas to Syria, and we can expand to neighboring countries as well - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Politics News 13 July 2026 12:31 (UTC +04:00)
We supply gas to Syria, and we can expand to neighboring countries as well - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Journalist Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. So these are two important factors, and also diversification, because we started to supply gas to a market which we could not even foresee, which is Syria, and we can expand from Syria towards the neighborhood where there is a big demand, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted: "So for us, it is very important in relations with European partners to have a long-term contract and also to work jointly on the expansion of the existing gas transportation system."

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