We supply gas to Syria, and we can expand to neighboring countries as well - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. So these are two important factors, and also diversification, because we started to supply gas to a market which we could not even foresee, which is Syria, and we can expand from Syria towards the neighborhood where there is a big demand, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted: "So for us, it is very important in relations with European partners to have a long-term contract and also to work jointly on the expansion of the existing gas transportation system."