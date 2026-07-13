Uzbekistan housing transactions jump 48% in 1Q2026

Photo: Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Uzbekistan's residential real estate market expanded sharply in the first quarter of 2026, with housing transactions rising nearly 50% year on year, supported by stronger mortgage lending, rising household incomes, and buyers rushing to complete deals ahead of new escrow rules.

This was reflected in the Central Bank of Uzbekistan's latest review of the housing market.

According to the review, a total of 110,100 residential property transactions were completed between January and March 2026, up 48.4% compared to the same period of last year.

''The strongest growth in housing sales was recorded in the Syrdarya region, where transactions surged 67% year on year. Tashkent followed with a 64-percent increase, while the Andijan and Navoi regions posted gains of 56% and 52%, respectively,'' the review says.

"The increase in the number of transactions reflects continued growth in economic activity and urbanization in the regions," the statement said.

The market also received a temporary boost ahead of the introduction of a new escrow account system for real estate purchases, which took effect on April 1. Many buyers and sellers accelerated transactions before the new regulations entered into force, contributing to a sharp increase in sales during March.

Mortgage lending also continued to support housing demand.

Commercial banks issued 5.7 trillion soums (about $473 million) in residential mortgage loans during the first quarter, an increase of 29 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

At the same time, real household incomes increased 7.8% year on year, further supporting demand for housing.

The stronger market activity was accompanied by rising property prices.

In March, prices in the primary housing market increased 1.8% month on month in local currency terms and 8.1% in U.S. dollar terms.

Prices in the secondary housing market rose 3% in soum terms and 9.4% in dollar terms over the same period.

According to the Central Bank, Uzbekistan's housing market continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by robust demand, active residential construction, and expanding mortgage financing.

According to Trend's analysis, Uzbekistan's residential real estate market gained significant momentum in the first quarter of 2026 as housing transactions climbed 48.4% year on year to 110,100, substantially outpacing the 29% increase in mortgage lending. The surge was driven by a combination of stronger household incomes, continued urbanization, and a rush to finalize purchases before the introduction of mandatory escrow accounts on April 1. At the same time, rising prices in both the primary and secondary markets indicate that demand continues to exceed supply, suggesting the sector remains one of the country's strongest-performing segments despite tighter regulatory requirements.