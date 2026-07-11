BIG Executive Director emphasizes media’s influence on decolonization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The media is one of the main driving forces of the decolonization process, the executive director of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Abbas Abbasov, told reporters on the sidelines of an international conference on “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives”, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"Over the past three years, the media has played a significant role in expanding global awareness of decolonization and bringing the consequences of colonial policies to the international agenda," he explained.

According to him, one of the parties and organizations that have made the most significant contribution to the decolonization process at the international level over the past three years has been the BIG.

"As a result of the activities we have carried out over the past three years, we have further educated the world community about colonial crimes, the consequences of colonial policies, and the progress of the decolonization process. As a result of the constructive activities carried out by our organization on various international platforms, we have brought these issues to the attention of international organizations in various directions, not only at the political level," Abbasov noted.

The BIG representative pointed out that currently, the UN, UN institutions, the Non-Aligned Movement, and other international organizations are more often including issues related to decolonization on their agendas.

"This is naturally the result of the educational process. Undoubtedly, media representatives and news agencies played a special role in this process. On behalf of the Baku Initiative Group and all parties involved in the decolonization process, I would like to express my deep gratitude to media representatives. Without you, the world community would not be so aware of the consequences of colonial policies. Today, one of the parties playing the most important role in the decolonization process is news agencies and media representatives," he emphasized.

He noted that the current initiative implemented with journalists is the second project of the BIG in this direction.

According to Abbasov, a media tour was organized in Azerbaijan for media representatives operating in overseas territories in 2024. That program featured communication training at ADA University, as well as bilateral meetings with relevant government agencies and information agencies, and an exchange of views.

"Today, in 2026, we are holding an international conference on the role of media representatives in decolonization. Representatives of local and foreign media are participating in this conference, and views are being exchanged. Such initiatives will make a very important contribution to the decolonization process in the future," added the BIG official.